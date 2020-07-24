Nithiin’s Rang De team to fly to Europe

Young actor Nithiin is all set to tie the knot this Sunday. The actor is shooting for his next film titled Rang De, a romantic entertainer that is directed by Venky Atluri. The film is over 75% complete and a major schedule of the film was planned in Europe after which the coronavirus attacked. The shoot is kept on hold and the makers wanted to change the backdrop and can the Europe schedule in India.

But Venky Atluri and his team felt that it would be good if the schedule is canned in Europe. The makers are planning the schedule in Europe in September. The entire cast, crew will fly to Europe in a private jet and will can the talkie part along with couple of songs in Europe in this schedule. Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh are the lead actors in Rang De. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film is expected to release next year.