Naidu, Lokesh decry Govt ‘failure’ to save journalist

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the untimely death of senior journalist Sunkara Rama Rao due to lack of oxygen supply and expert medical care in Rajahmundry. He asked for what purpose the government was running when it could not even save the life of a senior journalist, leave alone the suffering of the common public. It is time the journalists and media persons should be included in the list of frontline warriors along with doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, sanitation staff and others.

It may be recalled that the journalist Rama Rao aged 52 years was taking treatment for Covid which became severe. The incident happened in Rajahmundry rural segment. When he suffered severe breathing difficulties, local journalists admitted Rama Rao at the Rajahmundry Government General Hospital. They requested officials for supplying oxygen but the patient could not get even 10 percent of it. Eventually, Rama Rao succumbed to the dreaded virus.

The TDP chief, in a Twitter post here, demanded that as the journalists were risking their lives in the field-level fight against Coronavirus, the government should implement Rs. 50 lakh Corona health insurance for them.

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, in a statement, demanded the government to provide PPE kits to the journalists considering the dangers to their health in their line of duty. He appealed for reviving and implementing the health scheme and insurance plans for the working journalists.

Mr. Lokesh said it was unfortunate that though local journalists promptly took Rama Rao’s oxygen requirement to the notice of the authorities concerned, there was no timely action. The government should step up Coronaviru treatment facilities and provide enough oxygen supplies to save lives. The demands of the journalists should be fulfilled.