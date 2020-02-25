Pawan sets Rs 1 Cr target for Jana Sainiks

Fulfilling a promise, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has recently handed over Rs. 1 Cr for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and their dependents. He personally mobilised these funds. But, Pawan actually promised to donate Rs. 2 Cr for the Sainik welfare. This time, Senani has decided to involve the Jana Sainiks for the cause of mobilising the remaining Rs 1 Cr.

The Jana Sena has already opened a website to collect the donations. This fundraising drive will also accept donations from those outside of the Jana Sena Party. Following this appeal, the fans and followers of Power Star are busy campaigning for the cause of making this event a success.

Sometime ago, a controversy arose on Pawan Kalyan decision to do films along with taking part in political activities. Pawan boldly said that he had to act and earn to fund his party activists. Most leaders defended his decision while those like JD Lakshminarayana passed sarcastic comments. The latest fundraising call from Pawan is getting positive response from Sainiks as it is patriotic and noble.