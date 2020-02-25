No 1 AP became numberless state under Jagan: Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to stop his rule of cancellations and demolitions. Naidu advised Jagan to simply do nothing instead of crippling Andhra Pradesh forever. TDP boss deplored that there is a growing sense of insecurity and fear among the people about what will happen to their future because of the YCP misgovernance.

Naidu said that 18 ration cards were cancelled and Polavaram project was stopped. Only those liquor brands, which paid J tax to YCP, were allowed to sell liquor. Assignment lands given to poor families are being taken back by Jagan Circar which is against law. Naidu said that No 1 AP has become numberless state because of Jagan’s Saitan regime.

Naidu said that Ras al Khaima Gulf country is going to take strong action against Jagan Reddy because he diverted its hubdreds of crores to set up the Sakshi Media. Already, Nimmagadda Prasad was arrested in Serbia. Indian government has also decided to honour orders of Ras al Khaima courts in respect of foreign investment frauds.