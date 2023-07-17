Pawan sought action against Srikalahasti CI Anju Yadav

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday visited Tirupati and met SP Parameswara Reddy. He went to the SP office in a procession and gave a representation seeking action against Srikalahasti One Town CI Anju Yadav. He condemned the attack on his party leader, K Sai, by the inspector.

The inspector slapped the Jana Sena leader during the protest organised by the party two days ago. Pawan Kalyan condemned the attack and promised to meet the district SP and seek justice. Accordingly, visited Tirupati and met the SP.

Later, speaking to the media persons, Pawan Kalyan said that the Jana Sena activists would adhere to the rule of law. He said that his party workers are ready to cooperate with the police in protecting law and order. He also sought the police support for the party to take up its political programmes from time to time.

The Jana Sena chief wanted the district SP to take disciplinary action against the inspector for her aggressive behavior with the Jana Sena activists. He supported the right of the party activists in holding protests. He said that protest is one form of expression of disagreement with the ruling party. He said it was the democratic right of the political party and wanted the police to honour the right.

He said that the Supreme Court had also upheld the right of the people to hold protests and wondered why the Srikalahasti CI slapped his party leader. He said that the CI’s reaction was like that of a ruling party leader and wanted the police to restrain from acting as political party leaders.

He thanked the human rights commission for reacting to the incident and issuing notice to the inspector. He expressed confidence that such incidents would reoccur in the future for any political party activist.