Buzz: Pooja Hegde’s Item Number Loading?

Pooja Hegde emerged as one of the top actresses in Telugu cinema. A series of debacles disrupted her strong lineup of films. She has been out of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and the real reasons for her exit are unknown and there are lot of speculations. The makers paid a handsome advance for this beauty and she even participated in the shoot of the film.

Now, Pooja Hegde is back to the project. She will shake her leg with Mahesh Babu in a special song. Instead of requesting her advance back, Trivikram and his team decided to shoot for a special song on Pooja Hegde. The actress too responded on a positive note. The song will be shot later this year. Haarika and Hassine Creations are producing Guntur Kaaram and the film releases during Sankranthi 2024. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies in this family entertainer.