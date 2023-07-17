Project K Title Buzz

By
Telugu360
-
0

The title and first look of Project K are expected to be revealed on July 21st at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 event in the United States. While fans are waiting for the most awaited film details, there is a buzz going on wed media that Project K is titled Kaal Chakra, which means the wheel of time.

There is also a buzz that Project K will be a superhero film having the traits of Lord Vishnu. Kaal Chakra is one of the titles in consideration and Kurukshetra is one more in consideration. Project K has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan on board and the shoot is over half done. Nag Ashwin is directing this big-budget film under Vyjayanthi Movies Banner. The film is expected to hit the screens next year.

