Introducing Sara From Venkatesh’s Saindhav

Venkatesh’s upcoming flick Saindhav under the direction of Sailesh Kolanu is an action thriller with a different story. Venkatesh’s first look and a glimpse created a great impression. They also introduced the characters of Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, the makers revealed another crucial character of the movie. It’s Baby Sara who will be seen in a central character as Gayathri. The character poster is so captivating, as the baby hugs Venkatesh tenderly.

Niharika Entertainment is bankrolling the project ambitiously on a massive budget. As earlier announced by the makers, the movie is slated for release on December 22nd.