Mega Films struggling for Buzz

Four Mega films: BRO, Bhola Shankar, Adikeshava and Gaandeevadhari Arjuna are heading for release in a gap of four weeks in Tollywood. Surprisingly, all these films are struggling for buzz and they would feature Mega heroes Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi, Vaishnav Tej and Varun Tej respectively in these films. The promotional content of BRO and Bhola Shankar are out but they could not live up to the expectations.

All the focus now lies on the trailers of these films. Though Megastar and Powerstar can pull off the crowds and register massive openings, the buzz for BRO and Bhola Shankar are quite low. Vaishnav Tej too delivered two flops after Uppena. Varun Tej too is struggling for success and he has high hopes on Gaandeevadhari Arjuna. We have to wait to see how these films would perform at the box-office.