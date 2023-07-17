Raise voice in Parliament on Jagan’s destructive rule, Naidu tells party MPs

Observing that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has miserably failed in protecting the interests of Andhra Pradesh by implementing the assurances given through the State Reorganisation Act, former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday directed his party Members of Parliament (MPs) to raise their voice on the floor of the House on the destructive rule in the State.

Chairing the TDP Parliamentary Party meeting, the party supremo told the MPs that though the term of the State Reorganisation Act is coming to an end in a few more months, the Jagan government could not safeguard the interests of the State. “What the YSRCP has achieved despite having 31 MPs,” Naidu asked and demanded the State government’s explanation on what it has achieved from the Centre.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power by making a promise to the people to achieve Special Category Status to the State, could not get even a single project or organisation to Andhra Pradesh in the past four years, Naidu maintained. “At least, he could not get funds for the Central institutions established during the TDP regime,” he felt.

Observing that there is no single instance wherein the ruling party MPs had even made an appeal to the Centre for any project to the State or raised their voice on any of the public issues, Naidu pointed out that the Jagan government miserably failed to get even the railway zone for Visakhapatnam, metro rail or funds for the backward areas. “Jagan is utilising the services of his party MPs for lobbying to escape from the cases but not for the interests of the State,” the TDP supremo remarked.

The YSRCP MPs are interested only in getting loans from various agencies than achieving the interests of the State, the former chief minister felt. Observing that the style of functioning of the ruling party MPs is very disgusting, Naidu said that even the Union Ministers too expressed serious concern over the prevailing situation in the State.

“You should take to the notice of Parliament the attacks on Dalits, Tribals, Backward Classes and Minorities,” the TDP supremo told his party MPs. He also wanted them to raise on the floor of both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha how the Polavaram project was ruined with the inefficiency of the State Government.

“The damage caused to Polavaram with the reverse decisions taken by the State Government setting aside the suggestions made by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and by the Centre should be taken to the notice of the Centre,” Naidu said and asked them to make every effort to find a solution to the issue. The TDP supremo also wanted the MPs to raise the inter-linking of rivers issue too and the efforts made by the TDP regime from 2014 to 2019.

Naidu made it clear that the party will take a decision on various bills to be brought before Parliament as and when such bills are introduced. Party MPs, Ram Mohan Naidu, Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Srinivas and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar along with former MP, Kambhampati Ram Mohan Rao, were present at the meeting.