Jagan turned State into a pvt ltd company, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, turned the administration in the State into a private limited company, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday.

When the villagers of Mulavaripalem of Kondapi Assembly segment in Prakasam district met Mr Lokesh during his Yuva Galam pada yatra and narrated their cup of woes, the TDP leader felt that there is no proper administration in the State now. As the villagers complained that all the welfare programmes are stalled for them as majority of the villagers are TDP sympathisers, Lokesh responded that Jagan is making false promises to the people. “Soon after the TDP forms the next government, houses for all the poor will be built and safe drinking water will be supplied to every door-step,” Lokesh said.

Later, Lokesh participated in the ratch banda programme with dairy farmers of Malepadu village. They said the State government has discontinued subsidised loans for them and that they are suffering from fluoride problems. Responding to the farmers, Lokesh promised them that the coming TDP rule will bring down the investments on dairy farming and grass along with other material will be supplied on high subsidy to them.

“I am promising you all that once the TDP is back into the ruling the State will be taken to number one position in dairy farming. Also, the power tariff will be brought closer to the common man and Rs 4 will be paid as bonus per litre for every dairy farmer besides reintroducing all the welfare schemes that were in force earlier,” Lokesh maintained.

When the other villagers, in a memorandum said that the monthly pension for dialysis patients be increased to Rs 20,000 and facilities be provided at the Kandukur hospital, Lokesh said the situation is so pathetic that the government hospitals do not have doctors and medicines.

Expressing concern that private hospitals are refusing treatment to poor patients as bills worth over Rs 1400 cr are pending clearance, he said, adding that the coming TDP rule will ensure that the necessary medicines are always available for kidney patients. Lokesh told the Kunti Malla Reddy Welfare Association members, who met him, that the next TDP government will sanction loans for self-employment.