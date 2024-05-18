x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

TV Actor Chandu Commits Suicide Following Co-Star Pavithra’s Accident

Published on May 18, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

TV Actor Chandu Commits Suicide Following Co-Star Pavithra’s Accident

In a shocking series of events, the Telugu TV industry has been rocked by the loss of two popular actors within a week. Today’s tragic news involves the death of actor Chandu, who reportedly died by suicide just days after his co-star Pavithra Jayaram’s untimely demise in a car accident.

Pavithra Jayaram’s Fatal Accident 5 days ago:

The sorrow began five days ago when popular Kannada and Telugu actress Pavithra Jayaram lost her life in a devastating car accident near Mehboob Nagar, Hyderabad. The tragic incident occurred when her car collided dangerously with a bus, resulting in her immediate death. Pavithra’s sister Apeksha, the driver Srikant, and actor Chandrakant (Chandu) , who were also in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries. The news of Pavithra’s death sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, leaving her fans and colleagues in deep mourning.

Chandu’s Tragic Response

Adding to the grief, today brought the shocking news of actor Chandu’s death by suicide. Chandu, who portrayed Pavithra Jayaram’s husband in the popular television serial “Trinayani,” was found dead at his residence in Manikonda. His death has compounded the sorrow felt by their colleagues and fans.

The reason behind Suicide?

Chandu and Pavithra had reportedly been living together for some time now. Pavithra is already married and has two children but they separated. Chandu also has two children but lives separately from the family. As per the reports, both of them planned to formalize their relationship after the tour but Pavithra died while coming back from the trip.

The tragic incidents show how fragile and sensitive are the lives of the artists.

Next Nani and Sujeeth Film: Three Producers in Race Previous Kalki 2898 AD Update Loading
else

TRENDING

image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Latest

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Most Read

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice

Related Articles

Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch