TV Actor Chandu Commits Suicide Following Co-Star Pavithra’s Accident

In a shocking series of events, the Telugu TV industry has been rocked by the loss of two popular actors within a week. Today’s tragic news involves the death of actor Chandu, who reportedly died by suicide just days after his co-star Pavithra Jayaram’s untimely demise in a car accident.

Pavithra Jayaram’s Fatal Accident 5 days ago:

The sorrow began five days ago when popular Kannada and Telugu actress Pavithra Jayaram lost her life in a devastating car accident near Mehboob Nagar, Hyderabad. The tragic incident occurred when her car collided dangerously with a bus, resulting in her immediate death. Pavithra’s sister Apeksha, the driver Srikant, and actor Chandrakant (Chandu) , who were also in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries. The news of Pavithra’s death sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, leaving her fans and colleagues in deep mourning.

Chandu’s Tragic Response

Adding to the grief, today brought the shocking news of actor Chandu’s death by suicide. Chandu, who portrayed Pavithra Jayaram’s husband in the popular television serial “Trinayani,” was found dead at his residence in Manikonda. His death has compounded the sorrow felt by their colleagues and fans.

The reason behind Suicide?

Chandu and Pavithra had reportedly been living together for some time now. Pavithra is already married and has two children but they separated. Chandu also has two children but lives separately from the family. As per the reports, both of them planned to formalize their relationship after the tour but Pavithra died while coming back from the trip.

The tragic incidents show how fragile and sensitive are the lives of the artists.