Kalki 2898 AD Update Loading

Published on May 17, 2024 by

Kalki 2898 AD Update Loading

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the costliest attempt made in Indian cinema and this sci-fi thriller is directed by national-award-winning director Nag Ashwin. The stellar cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan playing pivotal roles and the film is slated for June 27th release across the globe. The makers are keen to kick-start the promotions of the film after the elections in the Telugu states. The team announced that the ‘??????? – ??????? ?’ will be out tomorrow evening at 5 PM. An interesting video byte is expected to be out soon and the makers released an official poster. The post-production work of the film is happening at a faster pace. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is carrying huge expectations and the audience are waiting for the film’s content to roll down.

