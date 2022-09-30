Pawan to resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has been away from work and the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu came to a halt. The makers are left in financial stress because of the mounting up interests. Pawan Kalyan returned back from his foreign vacation and he attended the Workshop of Hari Hara Veera Mallu with the team today. The shoot of the film will resume on October 17th and will continue without breaks. Krish and his team are planning the schedules as per the availability of the dates of the actors.

Pawan Kalyan has plans to complete the entire shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu by the end of this year. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady and some of the actors have been replaced because of the non-availability of the dates. MM Keeravani scores the music and AM Rathnam is the producer. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have a pan-Indian release in summer 2023. Pawan Kalyan sported a casual look during the workshop of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and his clicks went viral all over. He spent ample time with the team.