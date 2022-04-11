Pawan to tour Satya Sai, Ananthapur districts tomorrow

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is touring Satya Sai and Ananthapur districts on Tuesday. He would visit the families of the farmers who committed suicide. He would console the bereaved family members.

Reaching Puttaparthi airport at 9 am, Pawan Kalyan would visit Kothacheruvu, the mandal headquarters town and meet the family of a local farmer who committed suicide because of the increasing debts. He would also visit the bereaved families at Dharmavaram and Gotluru villages in Satya Sai district.

Later, the Jana Sena chief would visit Ananthapur district, where he would console the bereaved family of a farmer in Pulakunta and Mannela villages. He would address a public meeting at Mannela village asking the state government to come to the rescue of the farmers.

Pawan Kalyan got busy with his film shooting after his public appearance at Mangalagiri to address the party workers on March 14, the party’s formation day. He gave a serious warning to the state government and had appealed to the people to unseat the ruling YSR Congress in the next elections.

After this meeting, while he is away from politics, the ruling YSR Congress leaders, mostly the ministers, have targeted him for his remarks. Even chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy started calling the Jana Sena chief as the adopted son of the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

As Pawan Kalyan is busy with the film shootings, his critics call him a part-time politician. It is to be seen how the Jana Sena chief would face his rivals with his guest appearances in politics.