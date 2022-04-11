Hero Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 release date Locked

‘Karthikeya 2’ the title itself is suggesting that the movie is going to be the much-awaited sequel of his superhit film Karthikeya. Released in 2014, Chandoo Mondeti who will lead the megaphone for the Karthikeya movie is helming the sequel as well.

The expectations for this movie are high. The makers wanted to come up with the sequel before the lockdown. The pandemic has changed their plans.

Karthikeya 2 is almost finished filming and will soon begin post-production. 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦’𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐀𝐛𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐤 𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐥, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞.

𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐲𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐞 𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟐𝐧𝐝. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 ‘𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐲𝐚 𝟐’ 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦’𝐬 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐲𝐚’𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚’𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲.

In addition to Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddharth will play the lead in the upcoming film 18 Pages. Palanati Surya Pratap will direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Allu Aravind under the banners of GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings. Anupama Parameswaran plays the lead in this film.