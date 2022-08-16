Pawan’s next target is Jagan’s home district

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will be touring the YSR Kadapa district on August 20. He would be meeting the families of the tenant farmers who committed suicide due to debts.

The Jana Sena chief had so far visited the two Godavari districts, Prakasam, Ananthapur and Kurnool districts, where he donated Rs 1 lakh each to the bereaved families and addressed his party workers in the public meetings.

On August 20, Pawan Kalyan would be touring the undivided YSR Kadapa district and meet the bereaved family members. Kadapa has been the fortress of the YS family for decades. The district became the target for the TDP and Jana Sena as well, as Jagan Mohan Reddy became the chief minister.

Pawan Kalyan would address the families of the tenant farmers and the party workers at a public meeting to be held at Siddhavatam. The Jana Sena chief had been standing for the tenant farmers and campaigning in their support exposing the failures of the state government. He alleges that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had not done anything for the tenant farmers. However, he says that the chief minister was spreading false campaign by supressing the suicides of these tenant farmers.

The Jana Sena leaders say that Jagan Mohan Reddy might use force to silence the family members of the tenant farmers who have committed suicide. The chief minister may not allow these family members to speak to Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena leaders feared.

They are also alleging that Jagan Mohan Reddy was sending his police and revenue officials wherever Pawan Kalyan planned to visit. The police and the revenue officials were scaring the bereaved families not to speak to Pawan Kalyan. “However, a good number of these families are meeting Pawan Kalyan,” a Jana Sena leader asserted.