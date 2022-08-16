AP Minister Raja hits at Pawan Kalyan

AP Minister Dadisetti Raja on Tuesday criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his confused politics and demanded that Jana Sena should make its stand clear on the 2024 general elections. Dadisetti Raja said that Pawan Kalyan was betraying the Kapus, using the caste card.

The Minister said that Pawan Kalyan was asking the Kapus to support Jana Sena. On the contrary, Pawan Kalyan was looking at the TDP. He alleged that the Jana Sena chief had been doing everything to have an alliance with the TDP for the 2024 general elections.

Raja asked the Jana Sena chief to tell the people or even the Kapus whether he would contest all the 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. He also wanted Pawan Kalyan to say whether he would go with the TDP or stay with the BJP.

The Minister said that Pawan Kalyan was doing politics only to help the TDP wrest power in the state. “In other words, we can say that Pawan Kalyan is working for the victory of the TDP and not Jana Sena,” the Minister said.

The Minister wanted Pawan Kalyan to give clarity on these issues, before blaming the ruling YSR Congress or asking the Kapus to support him. The Minister claimed that the Kapus are wise enough to understand the pro-TDP politics of Pawan Kalyan and were not ready to be betrayed once again.

The Minister said that Pawan Kalyan had changed his allies several times and wondered whether he had come into politics only for alliance or to contest alone and come to power. “Pawan Kalyan should focus on strengthening his party and winning the elections rather than helping the TDP win the elections,” Dadisetti Raja said.