Lokesh wants white paper on new investments

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh asked chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to release white paper on the new investments that have come to the state in the last three years.

Lokesh took strong exception to the tall claims of Jagan Mohan Reddy on new industries and new investments to the state. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was living on the investments mobilised by the TDP government and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Chandrababu Naidu had brought several industries to the state. Encouraged investments to the state, which Jagan Mohan Reddy is inaugurating,” Lokesh said. He also pooh-poohed the tall claims of Jagan Mohan Reddy on his claims about Davos meeting.

Lokesh said that industries were being closed, industrialists were running away and investments were not coming any nearer to the state. This was all because of the reverse policy of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP general secretary said.

The TDP said that Chandrababu Naidu had worked hard 24×7 to mobilise investments and bring industrialists to the state during his tenure. “Chandrababu Naidu is known all over the world and the investors have confidence in his leadership,” Lokesh said and wanted to know if anyone around the world knew Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP MLC alleged that the investors and the industrialists have to pay commissions to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Y S Bharathi and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, besides others. He said that the TDP is ready for any debate on the new investments to the state and the new industries that came in the last three years.

He dared Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government to release white paper and come for debate.