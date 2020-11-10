Pawan’s political meetings on Vakeel Saab sets

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan restricted himself to his home after the attack of coronavirus. The actor never met any film director or the leaders of Janasena over these months. All his political meetings came to a halt and the top actor joined the sets of Vakeel Saab recently. The shoot of the film is happening in Annapurna Studios currently. He is rushed with a wave of visits. Several celebrities, directors and politicians paid their visit to meet Pawan on the sets of Vakeel Saab.

The actor too took this as an opportunity and is meeting various politicians during the shooting breaks. From the past one week, Pawan is having a busy time on the sets of Vakeel Saab. Several Janasena leaders and followers interacted with the actor during his shoot. The schedule of Vakeel Saab will continue till Thursday and Pawan Kalyan will take a break for the month. The last schedule of Vakeel Saab will commence next month and the entire shoot will be completed.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu and the film releases in January 2021. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers of this court drama.