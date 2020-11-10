Republic TV distribution head arrested by Mumbai police

The Maharashtra Shiv Sena Government is giving blow after blow to noted journalist Arnab Goswami. Now, the Mumbai police arrested Republic TV distribution head Ghanshyam Singh in connection with the alleged TRP rigging scam. The Mumbai crime branch officials have released information about the latest arrest.

Chief Editor Arnab was already arrested. His arrest was relating to a different case. Ghanshyam is the 12th accused in the case of manipulation of the TRP ratings on the news pertaining to the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation.

Sushant death mystery became a point of severe conflict between the Shiv Sena and the BJP Government at the Centre. Udhav Thackeray has been furious over the Republic TV coverage. Especially there were many allegations against the Mumbai police investigation.

The TRP ratings case came up after an ad agency complained that the Republic TV has manipulated by striking fake deals with some viewers. The arrests of media persons have triggered heated exchanges between the rival political parties. The bitterness and acrimony is growing by the day on the Indian national political scene.

The BJP sympathisers say that after the Bihar election, Modi will handle Maharashtra toughly to control its aggression.