Heroine Locked For Balakrishna, Boyapati Film

Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’s third film is one of the most awaited as the duo previously delivered couple of blockbusters and the actor will be seen as an Aghora in it. The film’s shoot resumed recently in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, heroine is locked for the movie.

Saayyesha Saigal who previously appeared in Akhil’s debut flick Akhil is roped in to play heroine opposite Balakrishna. After considering few names, the makers feel Sayyeshaa is a perfect choice for the film. The actress will join the sets in the Hyderabad schedule only.

The film made under Dwaraka Creations has music by S Thaman. A teaser of the film was released for Balakrishna’s birthday and the response for the special treat was phenomenal.