Krish to adapt one more novel into a film?

Krish is undoubtedly one of the most sensible directors of Telugu cinema. The ace director adapted ‘Kondapalem’ novel into a film that is under the final stages of shoot. Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh are the lead actors in this untitled film that will release soon. Krish is an ardent fan of poetry and he spends ample time reading novels. Krish is now keen to adapt the famous novel ‘Athadu Adavini Jayinchaadu’ into a feature film soon.

Athadu Adavini Jayinchaadu received several awards and rewards which is written by Dr Kesava Reddy. The basic plot revolves around an old man who reaches a forest in the hunt for his piglet. The story narrates about the difference between humans, animals and the forest. Krish loved the novel and he was keen to adapt it into a film for some time. But before that, he started Kondapalem and he would direct Athadu Adavini Jayinchaadu if the current film ends up as a hit.

Several filmmakers attempted Athadu Adavini Jayinchaadu but it could not materialize. We have to wait to see if Krish succeeds in this process.