Pelli SandaD Trailer: Festive and Glamourous

Happy with the way Pelli SandaD has taken shape, its makers are getting ready to release the film in a grand manner for Dussehra. Now the film’s trailer has been released by Superstar Mahesh Babu.

In two minutes, the trailer manages to leave an impact on the fans. It is loaded with romance, family sentiments, fun and action. The chemistry between the lead pair Roshan Meka and Sreeleela has worked out well.

Veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao has donned the greasepaint for the first time for Pelli SandaD.

Directed by Gowri Ronanki, Pelli SandaD is bankrolled on Arka Media Works and R K Film Associates banner by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and Madhavi Kovelamudi.

A sequel to the 1996 super hit movie helmed by Raghavendra Rao, Pelli SandaD has music composed by M M Keeravani.