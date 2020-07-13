People feeling unsafe at Govt quarantine centres, says Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of not providing the required basic facilities for the Coronavirus patients at the government quarantine centres. The ruling YCP was making tall claims of spending huge amounts of funds for recovery of Covid patients but the facilities being provided in the field level were far from satisfactory.

The TDP chief said in a Twitter post that the people’s fears and insecurities were increasing on seeing the deteriorating conditions at the quarantine centres. The Government should explain why the facilities were of very poor quality when huge funds were being spent. It was not correct for the ruling party to play games with the lives of the people.

Mr. Naidu asserted that any Government should take up such activities that would create confidence among the people about the services being rendered. Such a situation was not prevailing in the state. The TDP efficiently provided best services at Anna Canteens by involving a proven organisation like Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The TDP chief advised the CM to prove its commitment to public service in deeds but not in words or statements. Mr. Naidu made this criticism in response to a video that showed patients at a quarantine centre complaining about poor quality of food and other services there. Both men and women patients flayed the Government and the officials for not providing even basic facilities for them.