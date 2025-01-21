Pic Talk: Allu Arjun and his Family Goals

Icon Star Allu Arjun has dedicated three years for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor’s efforts are clearly visible on screen and the film ended up as a massive hit. Apart from critical acclaim, the actor also made big money through the film. Allu Arjun is now on a break and he is spending time with his family. His wife Sneha Reddy posted pictures and the entire family was dressed in white. Allu Arjun’s kids Ayaan and Arha too posed with Allu Arjun and Sneha. The actor has been giving major family goals and utilizing his break time by spending time with his family. The Pushpa actor will work with Trivikram in his next film and the shoot commences later this year.