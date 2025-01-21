x
Who Is Kartheek: What is the Nation Mourning For?

Published on January 21, 2025 by swathy

Who Is Kartheek: What is the Nation Mourning For?

Sepoy Kartheek’s sacrifice has left the nation in mourning. Social media platforms are flooded with tributes from citizens, politicians, and defense personnel, honouring his bravery and dedication. His family is left devastated and they expressed pride in his service to the nation. Andhra Pradesh ex-chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is one among them and he expressed his condolences towards Karthik’s death on X.

Pangala Kartheek, a brave soldier from Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh made the ultimate sacrifice during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district. The 25-year-old soldier, who hailed from Egavaraganu Penta village, was critically injured during the operation and later succumbed to his injuries while he is being evacuated.

Sepoy Pangala Kartheek was a dedicated soldier in the Indian Army and is known for his courage and commitment in serving the nation. Born and raised in a small village in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, he joined the Army with a dream to protect his country. His family, friends, and fellow soldiers remember him as a humble and determined individual who always preferred duty first.

The incident took place during a cordon-and-search operation in the Zaloora Gujjarpati area of Sopore. On Sunday, security forces detected suspicious activity in a terrorist hideout and launched an operation to neutralize the threat. During the intense gunfight that followed, Sepoy Kartheek sustained critical injuries. Despite immediate efforts to evacuate him for medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Following the encounter, security forces maintained a tight vigil in the area overnight and intensified search operations on Monday morning to track down the terrorists involved. The operation is ongoing, with troops combing the region for any remaining threats. The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Sepoy Kartheek. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they stated “All Ranks of the Chinar Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Sepoy Pangala Kartheek, who laid down his life in the line of duty. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolences, and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family”.

