Pic Talk: Amy Jackson sizzles in Black

British beauty Amy Jackson did enough number of Indian movies and preferred glamorous roles. This London beauty is in a relationship with George Panayiotou and she delivered a baby boy recently. Amy Jackson is a fitness freak and she returned back to shape in a quick time. Her sultry and hot pictures from the past are even trending across social media platforms. Amy Jackson looked wow in a see-through black outfit and stunned in shorts. She looked super fit in the clothes and the actress is eager to return back to Indian films soon. She is currently enjoying her motherhood to the fullest.

