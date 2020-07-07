YSR had great respect for Chandrababu, says Raghu Rama Raju

In a frank and bold interview, YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju shared his experiences with YS Rajasekhar Reddy as part of his birthday celebrations. Raju recalled an interesting incident that occurred right on the day YSR was sworn in as Chief Minister for the first time. Himself present there, Raju laughed on seeing a Sreedhar cartoon in Eenadu that depicted Chandrababu Naidu watching in a bitter mood the swearing in ceremony of YSR from a remote corner where a garbage bin and a dog were there.

When the cartoon was shown, YSR saw and nodded his head in disapproval of the message. He stayed silent for a minute and then said that it was not correct to portray a leader who has served as the chief minister for nine years. Raju said he then realized how much respect YSR was giving his old friend Chandrababu Naidu despite their serious political differences. It was also important to note that leaders who rendered services in public life should be given the credit due to them by virtue of the positions they served in.

A YCP MP recalling YSR-Naidu mutual respect was something that would give greater embarrassment to the YCP leaders. By continuing his statements on all current affairs, RRR is undoubtedly giving an increasingly tougher time to CM Jagan Reddy and his crisis managers.