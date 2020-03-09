Pic Talk: Deepika Padukone sizzles in a Red Bikini

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is signing up interesting roles rather than commercial capers after getting married. After getting critical acclaim for her performance in Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone is all set to surprise the audience along with Ranveer Singh in the sports drama ’83’. Deepika Padukone posed for the leading magazine ‘Elle’ and her clicks are shaking the internet. Deepika Padukone looked stunning and sizzling in a red bikini for the photoshoot. Deepika Padukone slipped into a red bikini and posed for Elle along the beachside.





