Jagan finalises four Rajya Sabha members?

There is lot of suspense whether AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy will give two Rajya Sabha seats to BJP and its sympathisers. But now, clarity has emerged that only one RS seat is being given to Reliance Vice President Parimal Natwani. The remaining three YCP RS tickets are almost finalised for Ministers Pilli Subhashchandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Ayodhya Rami Reddy. It is well known that Pilli and Mopidevi are going to lose Ministerial berths as their MLC posts become lapsed after abolition of Legislative Council.

The name of Ayodhya Rami Reddy is being seen as a surprise choice in YCP circles. He has been made an incharge for the twin capital districts of Krishna and Guntur in local body polls. Everybody was expecting whether Jagan would accommodate Mekapati Gowtham Reddy or Beeda Masthan Rao this time. YV Subba Reddy is not in the race as he is already given TTD Chairman post.

As expected, Pilli and Mopidevi are rewarded once again as they are known to be die-hard loyalists of YSR family. In fact, Mopidevi has gone to jail once in the Jagan Reddy illegal assets cases in the CBI. Parimal Natwani’s name was considered finalised the day when Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani himself made a personal visit to Jagan Reddy officials residence in Tadepalli in Amaravati recently.