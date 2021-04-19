Pic Talk: Gorgeous Disha Patani in a Red Bikini

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani is a fitness freak and she maintains her curves and loves to flaunt them in a bikini. Though her fans have never wondered, Disha Patani sizzled in a two-piece red bikini across the beautiful beaches of Maldives. The actress is spotted in a relaxing mode and showcased her abs. Disha Patani has enough number of films lined up and the gorgeous actress is dating young actor Tiger Shroff. The duo loves to explore the beautiful beaches of Maldives during their breaks. Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe featuring Salman Khan in the lead role. The film that is aimed for Eid 2021 release is now pushed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.