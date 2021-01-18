Pic Talk: Hot and Stylish Malavika Mohanan

Model turned actress Malavika Mohanan is a sensation across social media. Her hot and sultry pictures kept trending all over. The actress loves to make her presence in trendy outfits and she looked super hot, stylish in baggy jeans, black top. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady in Vijay’s recent offering Master and she signed a couple of Tamil films. Malavika Mohanan is also in talks for a Bollywood project which will be announced soon. She is the daughter of top cinematographer KU Mohanan and loves to travel and is a fitness freak.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.