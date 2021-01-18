Pawan blames YCP MLA for abetting suicide of a Jana Sainik

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is very angry at the YCP Government. He is asking whether one has to commit suicide under this regime just for asking for basic facilities in his village. The issue is that a Jana Sainik by name Bandla Vengaiah Naidu committed suicide. The young Jana Sainik took the extreme step after he was badly insulted by YCP Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu recently.

As per reports, Vengaiah Naidu innocently like any other villager went near to the MLA’s car and asked him for carrying out repairs to the village road. Immediately, the YCP MLA started using disrespectful language and badly insulted the youth in front of the whole crowd. What more, the video relating to the insulting remarks on Jana Sainik went viral locally.

Unable to digest the public insult, the Jana Sainik has taken his life now. Senani Pawan Kalyan took strong objection to the MLA’s behaviour. Is this the way an elected people’s representative should behave?

Pawan Kalyan demanded a thorough enquiry into the whole incident to bring the culprits to book. Senani also said that he had got information that the YCP MLA had threatened the youth in front of the whole public. It was unfortunate that the MLA was not in a position to reply on public issues.