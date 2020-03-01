Pic Talk: Ileana wows in a Bikini

Goan beauty Ileana lost weight and is back to shape. The actress is left with no offers but she is trying hard to make a comeback. She is currently holidaying in the Andaman islands. The actress posted a bunch of bikini pictures from her holiday. Ileana looked super hot and perfect in the click. The dusky beauty recently broke up with her Australian boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. Ileana is very much single now and is in the hunt for films. She is playing the female lead in Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie Big Bull that will release this October.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com