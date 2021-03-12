Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor Sexy Avatar!

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor donned a sexy see-through dress and made her fans go mad in a second! We bet you cannot stop staring at her as she in a light blue and peach combo dress is looking damn hot!

With loose hair, matching earrings, and a spotless skin, she made viewers feel awe! Her almost nude color lipstick and romantic eyes are to be praised for sure. And the fur on her dress looks trendy. Janhvi often shares her pics on social media and entertains her fans in hot poses.

On the film front, Janhvi’s career is going decently. With her first film ‘Dhadak’ itself, the girl gained a huge fan-following and her film ‘Roohi’ which was released yesterday is getting overwhelming response now. The film had already collected Rs. 3.06 crore! Janhvi as Roohi in the film surprised the audience with her stunning performance and so getting a lot of attention. Also, she has two other projects – Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry in her hands.