Will Jagan fight with KCR for share in AP institutions in Hyd?

The Telangana High Court has given a crucial verdict on Vijaya Dairy located in Hyderabad in favour of Andhra Pradesh but will AP CM Jagan pursues this case vigorously till the end remains a big question.

The court directed the Telangana government to share assets and liabilities as well as bank deposits of Vijaya Dairy with Andhra Pradesh government since it is a common institution listed under Schedule IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 in the ratio of 58:42 based on population ratio, that is 58% for AP and 42% for Telangana. Vijaya Dairy is listed under Schedule IX.

It directed the Telangana government to share head office of Vijaya Dairy in Secunderabad, its guest house in Somajiguda, and bank deposits lying in six bank accounts with AP.

The court issues orders to approach CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) to assess the market value of assets that the Telangana government has to pay for AP government.

There are 91 institutions listed under Schedule IX and 142 institutions listed under Schedule X, which have huge assets and bank deposits in Hyderabad.

Their bifurcation could not be completed even after the bifurcation of AP more than six years ago as CM KCR is strongly opposing sharing of assets.

Going by Vijaya Dairy judgment, the AP government can claim a share in all other institutions located in Hyderabad.

But will AP CM Jagan dare to fight with KCR to claim a share in these institutions is a milling dollar question?

Soon after becoming CM in May 2019, Jagan handed over all AP buildings in Hyderabad including Secretariat and Assembly to KCR.

If Jagan takes advantage of the High Court judgment, then AP will get thousands of crores of rupees from the Telangana government and all its financial problems will end.