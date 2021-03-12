Controversy Kangana ill talk on Mahatma Gandhi

12th March (today) is a special date, as in 1930, Mahatma Gandhi began Dandi March which has changed the fate of India. While, everyone are reminding him for his noble act, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut too reminded him, but for a different reason!

The actress criticised Gandhi, saying that he is not a great husband and parent. She claimed that Gandhi was accused by his own children for not being a good parent. “There are also mentions that Gandhi pushed out his wife away for not cleaning the toilets manually,” she said.

Also, Kangana said that male domination is the reason for Gandhi gaining such popularity. “He is a good leader but may not be a good husband, but the world is forgiving because he is a man,” she wrote.

Speaking about her film career, the beauty is going to be seen in two films – Thalaivi and Dhaakad. Kangana was also seen in Prabhas starrer Telugu film ‘Ek Niranjan in 2009. However, after the failure of this film, she hasn’t appeared in any Telugu film.