Non-bailable arrest warrant on Balakrishna’s Producer

Miryala Ravinder Reddy produced Boyapati Srinu’s Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Naga Chaitanya’s Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo in the past. He is currently producing Balakrishna’s upcoming mass entertainer directed by Boyapati. A Magistrate Court in Prathipadu issued a non-bailable warrant on Miryala Ravindar Reddy for taking an advance amount of Rs 50 lakhs from a USA-based distributor for Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo and not honoring his commitment. Miryala Ravinder Reddy sold the same for another distributor.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy did not agree to repay the entire amount and he agreed to pay Rs 10 lakhs for the USA distributor. The distributors approached the court and a non-bailable warrant issued against Miryala Ravindar Reddy for not attending the court proceedings. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is unavailable to comment on the same.