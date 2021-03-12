AP govt financial crisis: Loans even to repair roads

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is facing unprecedented financial crisis, thanks to cash transfer schemes launched by Jagan in the name of ‘navaratnalu’.

The YSRCP government is dependent on loans to run the show on a day-to-day basis.

The situation worsened to such an extent that the YSRCP government has decided to take loans even for repairing roads across the state.

Jagan has constituted AP Road Development Corporation (APRDP) exclusively to take loans for road repair works.

He issued directions to APRDP to take Rs 2,205 crore loans from various banks.

The AP government will provide bank guarantee to these loans.

State highways and roads in all districts in AP were badly damaged due to consecutive cyclones and heavy rains for the past two years.

However, the state government did not take up repairs due to a fund crunch.

With this motorists in AP are facing severe hardships due to bad roads.

They are expressing ire at state government for failing to repair roads for such a long time.

With this, the Jagan government has decided to take loans for road repair works.