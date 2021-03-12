Pic Talk: Rakul Says Black is Colorful!

Though many people treat black color as sentimentally bad, people just look great in it. Especially, when they choose the dress that suits them! Rakul preet stunned everyone in a black pant and crop top covered with a silk transparent overtop. Her black and white checks ear hangings are the perfect match for her dress.

With her dark makeup and hot eyes, Rakul made men go gaga over her! The actress is getting ready to attend the ‘Times Business Awards’ in Chennai. Recently, her pic with Samantha and Manchu Lakshmi at a temple in traditional attire went viral.

And now, her modern look is gaining attention. “Wear a black and lead a colourful life,” she wrote. On the movie front, Rakul is going to be seen in the direction of Krish for which the title is yet to be revealed. Also, the beauty has 3 Hindi and 2 Tamil films in her hands.