KCR fixes April 15 deadline for Yadadri temple reopening

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to complete the final touches to the renovations works of Sri Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha temple complex by April 15 for the reopening of the temple.

The CM held a review meeting Yadadri temple at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

The CM made several suggestions about the decorations to be done at the Queue line constructions. He wanted 350 feet Queue line construction should be done using the Brass designs.

The CM wanted that nothing should obstruct the temple view 360 degrees and it should appear like an Iconic element.

The CM appreciated the construction of the Addala Mandapam (Mirror Hall) and said it is coming up very beautifully.

KCR said, “After the renovation, Yadadri Temple town will show its exclusivity among all the temples in the world. The entire Yadadri temple renovated with the Krishna Sila (Black stone) is going to become known for its uniqueness. After the reopening, devotees in lakhs would visit the temple. Measures should be taken in such a way that these devotees should not face any difficulties during their holy visit.”