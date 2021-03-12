Lokesh blames Govt for farmer couple’s suicide

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh has held the Jaganmohan Reddy Government totally responsible for the agricultural debt crisis that led to the latest suicide by a farmer couple in Allagadda in the Kurnool district. Farmer Sanjeeva Reddy and his wife ended their lives at P. Chintakunta village after they could not repay Rs. 11 lakh debts which they had faced following losses in agriculture. As a result of their extreme step, their three children have now become orphans to whom the YCP Government owed an explanation.

Lokesh slammed CM Jagan for immersing himself in his party foundation day celebrations while the farmers were facing a life and death situation on account of worsening debts and failure of crops. Jagan Reddy’s worst rule was the reason for the farmers committing suicides after losing hope of any assistance or support. This insensitive Chief Minister should rise from his deep slumber in order to prevent the farmers’ suicides. Instead of making empty claims, the YCP Government should make sincere efforts to give confidence and hope to the cultivators. The CM should immediately come to the rescue of the Sanjeeva Reddy family.

Lokesh said that false cases were being filed against Anaparthy former MLA Ramakrishna Reddy only because he exposed the corruption and illegal activities of the local YCP legislator. Not stopping at that, the YCP leaders forced the police to make illegal arrest of Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy. Under this oppressive regime, the police were targetting the victims while allowing the attackers to continue their harassment against the TDP leaders.