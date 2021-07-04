Pic Talk: Kiara Advani stuns in a Bikini

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is occupied with a bunch of big budget biggies. The top actress loves to slip into bikinis and she posts them on her Instagram page. One of her gorgeous clicks in a bikini from her Maldives vacation from the past is making noise all over. Kiara Advani looked gorgeous showing her perfect abs and a beautiful bikini body in the click. “Dear Bikini Bod, pls come back” posted Kiara along with the click. There are speculations that Kiara is making her Tollywood comeback with NTR and Koratala Siva’s film. More details awaited.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.