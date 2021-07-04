Satya Dev In A Rustic Drama

Yesterday, we revealed the news that Star Director Koratala Siva was super impressed with a script by a debutant and he is on-board as a presenter for the film. Today the project has been officially announced on the occasion of hero Satya Dev’s birthday.

Satya Dev plays the leas role in this rustic drama set in the backdrop of Vijayawada. Debutant Gopal handles both writing and direction of this film which is set to go on to floors very soon. Big name technicians like Music Director Kala Bhairava and Editor Navin Nooli are on-board for this film. Upcoming DOP Sunny will be cranking the camera.

Producer Krishna Kommalapati will bw backing this film on his Arunachala Creations banner and Koratala Siva will be the presenter for this film.