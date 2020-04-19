Pic Talk: Mega Brothers bond before Lockdown

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently moved back to his newly renovated bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi hosted a lunch to his siblings and they met for lunch on a Sunday before the lockdown. Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan along with their sisters and their mother Anjana Devi were present for the lunch. Chiranjeevi posted this click on his social media page today. The picture is now trending across the circles of social media. Chiranjeevi is spending time with his family over the lockdown and kept the shoot of his next film Acharya on hold.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com