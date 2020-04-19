Rajamouli accepts Sandeep Vanga’s challenge

In this quarantine time, most of the celebrities are spending time with their family and helping them in their household work as the maids are not allowed. Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga posted a short video about his contribution at home as a domestic worker and he challenged top director SS Rajamouli to inspire everyone by uploading a video of his work. Rajamouli immediately accepted his challenge and promised to share the workout video. Sandeep Vanga urged everyone to help their family in domestic work. He posted a short video in which he was spotted cleaning utensils and doing other household work. On the work front, Sandeep Vanga is yet to announce his next after the super success of Kabir Singh.

Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow… #BetheREALMAN https://t.co/cFxRikiJJE — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 19, 2020