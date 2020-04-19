Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 badly hit by Coronavirus

Kamal Haasan and Shankar decided to work together with Indian 2, the sequel for Indian. Right from the day, the film got launched, Indian 2 faced several problems. The shoot was kept on hold during the initial days after Shankar gave no clarity on the final budget. After long discussions for months, the shoot started. Soon, Kamal Haasan got injured and the shoot got delayed. After this, a major accident took place and three crew members got killed which turned out to be a major blow for the movie unit.

With the latest coronavirus outbreak, the shoot of Indian 2 got delayed further. Shankar will take the final call on the next schedule once the situations settle down. The budget of the film already got heaped up and Indian 2 which was planned for release during the end of this year will miss the release date. Indian 2 features Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Lyca Productions are the producers and Indian 2 will have a pan Indian release.