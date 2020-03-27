Pic Talk: Megastar enjoying his Lockdown

The whole country is shut with the coronavirus outbreak. Everyone has been strictly asked to stay in their homes for 21 days. Megastar Chiranjeevi who made his debut over social media recently is posting updates on a regular basis. Chiranjeevi posted a click on his Instagram page and he is spotted watering the plants in his garden. He captioned saying “my duty every morning”. Chiranjeevi recently urged everyone to stay home and safe. He donated Rs 1 crore for the CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. His next film Acharya is currently put on hold and will start shooting soon.





