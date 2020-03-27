Team RRR trolled for the delay

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday today and a special video byte is planned to be released today at 10 AM today by the team of RRR. Tollywood fans are eagerly waiting but as expected the content got delayed. Rajamouli who is said to be a perfectionist may have suggested last minute changes predicted netizens. After waiting for a while, netizens started trolling the team of RRR badly. Though the twitter conversation between Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan went well with some of them, most of them lost their cool and started showing their anger.

Fans are left puzzled about the updated release date of the video byte. The makers should have announced the new time in advance so that the fans would wait with patience. This is sure not a good sign. NTR finally announced that the video byte will be out at 4 PM. Made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crores, RRR would release on January 8th, 2021 in all the Indian languages.